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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain to continue in Himachal; MeT issues orange, yellow alerts for several districts

Heavy rain to continue in Himachal; MeT issues orange, yellow alerts for several districts

Minimum temperatures expected to remain normal till July 9, while maximum temperatures are likely to drop by 2°C to 3°C during the same period

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:38 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Tourists run for cover during a spell of rain in Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Heavy rain is set to continue across Himachal Pradesh in the coming days. The state’s Meteorological Centre has issued orange and yellow weather alerts for several districts of the state till July 9.

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For July 5, the centre has issued a yellow weather alert for Shimla, Kangra and Sirmaur districts with heavy to moderate rain occurring in isolated places of these districts. Also, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in the higher hills of the state.

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While minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal in the state till July 9, maximum temperatures are very likely to drop by 2°C to 3°C during the same period.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain was witnessed in many places of the state and heavy rain was observed in isolated places during the past 24 hours. Rajgarh in Sirmaur district received 90 mm rain which was the highest. Similarly, Kasauli received 55 mm rain, Manali 51 mm, Kufri 11.5 mm, Kangra 8.2 mm, Mandi 5.2 mm, Shimla 5 mm and Dharamsala 4.1 mm.

Minimum temperatures across the state were normal and ranged between 11°C to 27°C and maximum temperatures were down by 2°C and ranged between 18°C to 35°C.

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The maximum temperature in Shimla was 22.5°C, Dharamsala 28°C, Manali 23°C, Solan 29°C, Kangra 28.6°C, Mandi 30°C, Sundernagar 30.2°C, Kufri 20.3°C, Keylong 15.8°C, Bhuntar 29°C, Kalpa 24.8°C, Narkanda 18.5°C, Chamba 31.1°C and Nahan 29.7°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 35.4°C which was recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 11.2°C which was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.

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