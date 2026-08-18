Heavy rain to continue in Himachal; orange alert for 7 districts, 105 roads blocked
Torrential rain also disrupts 36 transformers and 15 water supply schemes across the state
As many as 105 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh, while around 36 transformers and 15 water supply schemes also remain disrupted after being damaged due to torrential rains.
As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, of the total blocked roads, 39 are in Mandi, 33 in Kullu, nine in Sirmaur, seven in Chamba, six each in Shimla and Kangra, four in Una and one in Lahaul and Spiti.
Similarly, of the total disrupted transformers, 22 are in Shimla and one in Mandi. Additionally, of the total disrupted water supply schemes, eight are in Shimla and seven in Hamirpur.
Meanwhile, heavy rain is very likely to continue across the state on Tuesday, as the State Meteorological Centre has issued an orange weather alert for Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Chamba.
Very heavy to heavy rain is likely at isolated places in these districts. Light rain is also expected to continue in the rest of the state.
Minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal, while maximum temperatures are expected to be 2°C to 4°C above normal in many places.