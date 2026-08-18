DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain to continue in Himachal; orange alert for 7 districts, 105 roads blocked

Heavy rain to continue in Himachal; orange alert for 7 districts, 105 roads blocked

Torrential rain also disrupts 36 transformers and 15 water supply schemes across the state

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:57 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People walk with umbrellas during rain in Shimla on Monday, August 17, 2026. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

As many as 105 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh, while around 36 transformers and 15 water supply schemes also remain disrupted after being damaged due to torrential rains.

Advertisement

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, of the total blocked roads, 39 are in Mandi, 33 in Kullu, nine in Sirmaur, seven in Chamba, six each in Shimla and Kangra, four in Una and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

Advertisement

Similarly, of the total disrupted transformers, 22 are in Shimla and one in Mandi. Additionally, of the total disrupted water supply schemes, eight are in Shimla and seven in Hamirpur.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, heavy rain is very likely to continue across the state on Tuesday, as the State Meteorological Centre has issued an orange weather alert for Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Chamba.

Very heavy to heavy rain is likely at isolated places in these districts. Light rain is also expected to continue in the rest of the state.

Advertisement

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal, while maximum temperatures are expected to be 2°C to 4°C above normal in many places.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts