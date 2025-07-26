DT
Heavy rain to continue in Himachal till August 1, yellow warning issued for 3 districts

Heavy rain to continue in Himachal till August 1, yellow warning issued for 3 districts

Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas of Mandi, Kangra, Chamba and Kullu districts
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:59 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
People walk with umbrellas during rain in Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh is likely to continue till August 1 as the state’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for several districts till July 30.

A yellow warning of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places of Kangra, Una and Sirmaur districts for July 27 has been issued. Similarly, a yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Shimla, Mandi, Una, Kangra, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts for July 28. Also, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lighting in isolated areas of Mandi, Kangra, Chamba and Kullu districts on July 29 has been issued.

As per the MeT Department, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to continue across the state till August 1 with a few spells of heavy rain at isolated places from July 27 to 30. The maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C during the next three to four days while the minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal.

Meanwhile, the monsoon activity in the state was weak as light to moderate rain was experienced at isolated places during the past 24 hours. Palampur in Kangra district received the highest 33 mm of rain, followed by Mandi (26.4 mm), Kangra (21.2 mm), Paonta Sahib (20.8 mm), Bilaspur (15.4 mm), Narkanda (13.5 mm), Kufri (13 mm), Shimla (8.4 mm), Manali (4 mm) and Dharamsala (2.1 mm).

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 26°C, Dharamsala (30°C), Manali (27.5°C), Dalhousie (23.8°C), Bilaspur (35.8°C), Hamirpur (33.2°C), Chamba (30.8°C), Reckong Peo (30.1°C), Bhuntar (33.6°C), Sundernagar (34.7°C), Nahan (31.5°C), Kufri (23.1°C), Narkanda (23.5°C), Kasauli (24.1°C), Kalpa (24°C) and Solan (31°C).

Una was the hottest place in the state with 36.8°C maximum temperature, while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest with 12.9°C minimum temperature.

