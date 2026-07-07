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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain to continue in Himachal till July 13; yellow alert issued

Heavy rain to continue in Himachal till July 13; yellow alert issued

Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Sirmaur on weather watch for July 8

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:38 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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People walk with umbrellas at The Ridge in Shimla. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Heavy rainfall is set to continue across the state as the State’s Meteorological Centre has issued yellow weather warnings for various districts of the state till July 13.

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For July 8, yellow alerts have been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Sirmour districts, resulting in heavy to moderate rains in isolated places of these districts.

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However, minimum temperatures across the state will continue to remain normal till July 13; maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C during the same period of time.

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Meanwhile, light rain was witnessed in isolated places of the state during the past 24 hours. Sarahan in Shimla district received 34.5 mm rain, Sundernagar 31.2 mm, Nahan 14.8 mm, Shimla 13 mm, Hamirpur 7 mm and Dharamsala 4.2 mm.

However, no large changes were observed in maximum and minimum temperatures during the past 24 hours.

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While maximum temperatures ranged between 19°C to 35°C, minimum temperatures were between 10°C to 27°C.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 23.5°C, Dharamsala 29°C, Manali 26.8°C, Solan 28.5°C, Kangra 32.8°C, Mandi 33.4°C, Sundernagar 34.1°C, Kufri 19.9°C, Keylong 22.9°C, Bhuntar 33.4°C, Una 33.2°C, Kalpa 24.8°C, Narkanda 21.7°C and Chamba 31°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 35.4°C, which was recorded in Neri village in Hamirpur while the lowest minimum temperature was 10.1°C, which was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.

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