Heavy rain to continue in Himachal till June 21; yellow alert issued for June 18, 19

Heavy rain is likely to continue across Himachal till June 21 as a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from June 18.

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According to the Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rainfall is expected across the state till June 21, with intense showers likely on June 18 and 19. A yellow warning has been issued for these two days. Despite the wet spell, minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 3°C across the state over the next few days, while maximum temperatures may increase by 2°C to 4°C.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall continued in several parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Kufri recorded 31 mm of rain, followed by Sundernagar (17 mm), Shimla (12 mm), Mandi (5 mm) and Nahan (3.8 mm).

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The rainfall led to a drop of 2°C to 4°C in minimum temperatures, which ranged between 4°C and 24°C. However, maximum temperatures rose by 3°C to 8°C and ranged between 19°C and 35°C across the state.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4°C, Dharamsala 30°C, Solan 30°C, Kangra 32°C, Mandi 33.8°C, Sundernagar 32.7°C, Kufri 18.2°C, Bhuntar 33.6°C, Kalpa 22.3°C, Nahan 31.6°C and Chamba 30.5°C.

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Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 35.2°C, while the lowest minimum temperature of 4.4°C was recorded at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district.