icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain to continue in Himachal till June 21; yellow alert issued for June 18, 19

Heavy rain to continue in Himachal till June 21; yellow alert issued for June 18, 19

Despite wet spell, temperatures likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C across the state over the next few days

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:51 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students take shelter during rain in Shimla on Monday. Tribune phoito: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

Heavy rain is likely to continue across Himachal till June 21 as a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from June 18.

Advertisement

According to the Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rainfall is expected across the state till June 21, with intense showers likely on June 18 and 19. A yellow warning has been issued for these two days. Despite the wet spell, minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 3°C across the state over the next few days, while maximum temperatures may increase by 2°C to 4°C.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall continued in several parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Kufri recorded 31 mm of rain, followed by Sundernagar (17 mm), Shimla (12 mm), Mandi (5 mm) and Nahan (3.8 mm).

Advertisement

The rainfall led to a drop of 2°C to 4°C in minimum temperatures, which ranged between 4°C and 24°C. However, maximum temperatures rose by 3°C to 8°C and ranged between 19°C and 35°C across the state.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4°C, Dharamsala 30°C, Solan 30°C, Kangra 32°C, Mandi 33.8°C, Sundernagar 32.7°C, Kufri 18.2°C, Bhuntar 33.6°C, Kalpa 22.3°C, Nahan 31.6°C and Chamba 30.5°C.

Advertisement

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 35.2°C, while the lowest minimum temperature of 4.4°C was recorded at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts