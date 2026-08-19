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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain to continue in Himachal; yellow alert issued for all 12 districts 

Heavy rain to continue in Himachal; yellow alert issued for all 12 districts 

279 roads closed in the hill state

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:01 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Heavy rain is likely to continue across the state on Wednesday as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for all 12 districts.  The centre has also warned of possibilities of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas.

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As many as 279 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh while about 310 transformers and 84 water supply schemes also remain disrupted after they were damaged due to torrential rains.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, of the blocked roads, 100 are in Mandi, 83 in Chamba, 26 in Shimla, 25 in Kullu, 16 in Sirmaur, eight in Hamirpur, five in Solan, four each in Una and Lahaul and Spiti and two in Bilaspur.

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Similarly, of the total disrupted transformers, 101 are in Lahaul and Spiti, 78 in Sirmaur, 64 in Mandi, 27 in Shimla, 15 in Solan, 14 in Una, nine in Hamirpur and two in Kullu.

Besides, of the total disrupted water supply schemes, 32 are in Hamirpur, 23 in Sirmaur, 17 in Shimla, 10 in Chamba and two in Solan.

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In Shimla, two vehicles were damaged as a result of a landslide in Bhattakufar area. However, no loss of life or injuries have been reported in the incident and teams of district administration are clearing the debris.

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