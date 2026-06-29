Heavy rain to continue in HP till July 5; orange and yellow alert issued till July 3

Heavy rainfall is set to continue across the state as the State’s Meteorological Centre has issued orange and yellow weather alerts for several districts of the state till July 5. For June 30, the department has issued yellow weather alerts for Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmour and Chamba districts, resulting in light to moderate rain in isolated places of these districts.

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Similarly, yellow alerts have been issued for several districts till July 3, including orange alerts for a few districts for July 2 and 3. During this period, minimum temperatures across the state are expected to drop by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 3°C to 5°C.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain was witnessed at isolated places of the state during the past 24 hours. Hamirpur received 36 mm rain, Bilaspur 26 mm, Solan 19.8 mm, Shimla 13.8 mm, Nahan 11.8 mm, Kufri 7.5 mm, Dharamsala 7.1 mm, Una 3.6 mm and Manali 2 mm. However, maximum and minimum temperatures were normal across the state. While maximum temperatures ranged between 21°C to 36°C, minimum temperatures were between 8°C to 28°C.

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Maximum temperature in Shimla was 23.6°C, Dharamsala 33°C, Manali 29.4°C, Solan 29.6°C, Kangra 33.7°C, Mandi 34.8°C, Sundernagar 33.1°C, Kufri 19.4°C, Keylong 27.2°C, Reckong Peo 31.1°C, Bhuntar 35.8°C, Kalpa 27.3°C, Narkanda 18.2°C, Chamba 32.3°C and Nahan 33.4°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 36°C, which was recorded in Una while the lowest minimum temperature was 8.3°C, which was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.