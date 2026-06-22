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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain to continue in HP; yellow alert issued for all the 12 districts

Heavy rain to continue in HP; yellow alert issued for all the 12 districts

Meteorological Centre forecasts widespread rain activity; temperatures likely to remain near normal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:00 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Heavy rain is set to continue in Himachal Pradesh today as the State’s Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather alert for all the 12 districts of the state.

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As per the centre, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to be observed in isolated places of the state, throughout the day. However, temperatures are expected to remain normal, with no large changes.

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Shimla recorded 17.6°C, Dharamshala 16°C, Manali 14.2°C, Kangra 20.5°C, Mandi 22°C, Sundernagar 20.8°C, Bhuntar 20.6°C, Reckongpeo 14.5°C, Kalpa 10.4°C, Una 20.5°C, Bilaspur 24°C, Hamirpur 24.1°C Nahan 18.1°C, Narkanda 12.6°C and Keylong 7.6°C.

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Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature at 6.2°C.

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