Heavy rain to persist across Himachal; orange alert for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts and a yellow alert for Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Chamba.

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According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur are likely to receive heavy rainfall through the day, while the remaining districts are expected to witness light to moderate showers.

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The weather office said minimum temperatures are likely to remain near normal, while maximum temperatures may fall by 2°C to 6°C over the next 24 hours.

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Among major towns, Dharamshala recorded the highest minimum temperature at 21.6°C, followed by Mandi (23.3°C), Kangra (23°C), Bilaspur (24°C), Paonta Sahib (25°C), Sundernagar (22.4°C), Nahan (21.1°C), Bhuntar (19.9°C), Solan (19.6°C), Kasauli (18°C), Shimla (16.8°C), Dalhousie (16.8°C), Manali (16.9°C), Kufri (15°C) and Keylong (12°C).

Barmour in Chamba district was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 11°C.