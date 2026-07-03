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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kinnaur; NH-5 closed at Cholling near Reckong Peo

Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kinnaur; NH-5 closed at Cholling near Reckong Peo

Landslide buries vehicles under debris, no casualties reported

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:54 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The highway was blocked at Cholling, about 25 km from Reckong Peo, after heavy rain brought down large quantities of muck and debris onto the road. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Heavy rain lashed Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Thursday night, triggering landslides and disrupting traffic on National Highway-5.

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The highway was blocked at Cholling, about 25 km from Reckong Peo, after heavy rain brought down large quantities of muck and debris onto the road.

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A couple of vehicles were also buried under the debris, though no casualties were reported.

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Heavy rain also triggered panic in Ribba village during the early hours of Friday.

The southwest monsoon entered Himachal Pradesh only a few days ago, but parts of the state, particularly Kinnaur, have already begun witnessing rain-related damage.

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The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kangra and Mandi districts on Friday. A yellow alert has also been issued for Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur and Una districts, warning of heavy rain at isolated locations.

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