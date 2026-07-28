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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal's Chamba; landslide blocks NH-154A, houses damaged

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal's Chamba; landslide blocks NH-154A, houses damaged

Flash runoff carrying boulders and debris inundates residential areas; vehicles buried, administration begins relief work

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:31 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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A house damaged after heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods, in Chamba, on Tuesday.
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Torrential overnight rains triggered widespread destruction in and around Chamba town, leaving several residential areas inundated with mud and debris, damaging houses, shops and vehicles, and disrupting normal life. The National Highway 154A was also blocked due to a landslide.

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The worst-hit areas included Sultanpur ward and adjoining gram panchayats of Sarol, Parel and Tadohli, where flash runoff carrying boulders and debris swept through residential localities.

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Residents woke up to scenes of devastation on Tuesday morning after heavy rain sent torrents of water and sludge into homes and commercial establishments.

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In Obdi locality, a portion of a hillside gave way during the night, sending huge rocks and debris crashing onto a residential house. Family members inside the house managed to escape moments before the rocks struck the building. No casualties were reported, but the incident triggered panic among residents, who described it as a narrow escape from a major tragedy.

The Sarol and Gholti areas suffered extensive damage, with debris burying around 15 small and large vehicles. Sarol Gram Panchayat Pradhan Vijay Kumar said a team of panchayat representatives visited the affected areas early in the morning to assess the damage.

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“The rain has caused massive losses. Several vehicles have been buried under debris and mud has entered many houses. Till the morning, no representative from the administration had reached the affected areas. The victims should be provided immediate relief and compensation,” he said.

In Sultanpur, the Government Degree College campus, houses and shops were flooded with mud and rainwater, forcing residents to remain awake throughout the night to safeguard their belongings and clear the accumulated debris.

Residents pointed out that concerns over Sultanpur's vulnerability to such incidents had been raised before the onset of the monsoon, but adequate preventive measures were allegedly not taken, resulting in the present situation. Last year too, a flash flood caused extensive damage to private property in the locality.

Meanwhile, the district administration directed officials of the concerned departments to immediately reach the affected areas and carry out relief and restoration work.

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