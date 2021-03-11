Heavy rainfall inflicts damage across Himachal

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 20

Thirteen bodies were recovered today while five persons were still missing at different places hit by flash floods in Mandi district. Khem Chand, pradhan of Kashan gram panchayat, and seven members of his family were killed in sleep when their house collapsed after being hit by a major landslide in Gohar subdivision at night. At the time of incident, Khem Chand, his wife, two sons, his father-in-law, his sister-in-law and her two children were sleeping in the house.

The Mandi-Pathankot highway blocked due to landslide at Chambi on Saturday. Photos: Jai Kumar and Kamaljeet

The road to Kashan panchayat was blocked last night and as a result, the rescue team of the district administration could not reach there. The road was cleared this morning and the teams of the NDRF and the SDRF reached Kashan panchayat and started a rescue operation. Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary also reached the village to monitor the rescue efforts. Unfortunately, after four hours’ struggle, only eight bodies were retrieved from the debris.

A flooded nullah on the Mandi-Pathankot NH in Mandi. Jai Kumar

A woman reportedly went missing at Bagi village in Sadar subdivision. Six members of a family were drowned in sleep when their house at Sandoa village in the Darang area was washed away in flash floods. Two bodies have been recovered while four of the family are still missing. The house belonged to Star Mohammad.

A woman’s body was recovered and two persons were rescued from Keyoli village in the Seraj area following flash floods. The house of Mahender Singh was damaged in flash floods. The house of Lal Singh, native of Kholanal in Mandi, was damaged in a major landslide. Two bodies have been recovered. Two youths were killed near Panarsa in Mandi after a tree uprooted due to a landslide fell on their motorcycle.

Heavy rain since Friday night triggered flash floods and landslides at several places in Mandi district. Around 900 students and 250 teachers had to spend sleepless night at Gaggal when the lower base of the school building they were staying in was submerged in flood waters. The students were shifted to the upper floor of the building. They had come to Gaggal to participate in a sports competition.

The HRTC bus stand in Dharmapur subdivision and a temple of Lord Shiva and a Satsang Bhawan at Kandapatan were also submerged in flood waters. In the Seraj area, flood waters entered shops, causing considerable damage to private property. The Suketi river was in spate and its flood waters entered several residential houses in the Balh area. However, no loss of life was reported.

Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, Arindam Chaudhari said that 13 bodies had been recovered while five persons were still missing. The search and rescue operations were underway to locate the missing persons. The NDRF and SDRF teams were engaged in rescue operations, he added.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, Mandi-Pathankot highway and the Mandi-Kullu road via Kataula were also blocked.

Widespread havoc

32 houses were damaged

17 cowsheds washed away

122 roads blocked in Mandi district

17 carcasses of cattle recovered

Dial 1077 in emergency

Kullu DC ordered the closure of all schools and Anganwadi Centres in view of the yellow alert. He asked people to call at the toll-free number 1077 in case of any emergency.