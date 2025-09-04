DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rainfall to continue in HP, yellow alert issued for 4 districts; 1,292 roads closed

Heavy rainfall to continue in HP, yellow alert issued for 4 districts; 1,292 roads closed

Over 2,900 transformers have been disrupted
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:25 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

Heavy rainfall is set to continue across Himachal Pradesh as the State’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts for September 4. As per the department, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur across the state till September 9.

Advertisement

As many as 1,292 roads including six National Highways (NH) remain blocked for vehicular traffic as a result of heavy downpour that continues to wreak havoc across the state.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, as many as 294 roads including NH 03 in Mandi, 226 including NH 305 in Kullu, 216 in Shimla, 204 in Chamba, 91 in Sirmaur, 71 in Solan, 53 in Kangra, 48 including NH 505 in Lahaul and Spiti, 39 in Una, 33 including NH 21 and 205 in Bilaspur, 13 including NH 05 in Kinnaur and four in Hamirpur are blocked.

Advertisement

Apart from this, about 2,909 distribution transformers including 1,096 in Kullu, 405 in Shimla, 404 in Mandi, 307 in Sirmaur, 304 in Solan, 219 in Chamba, 40 in Lahaul and Spiti, 23 in Kangra, seven in Kinnaur, three in Una and one in Hamirpur also remain disrupted, affecting the electricity supply in many parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the state continued to receive heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours. Dharampur in Solan district received 74.6 mm rain, Karsog in Mandi received 69 mm, Kasauli 67 mm, Naina Devi in Bilaspur 58.6 mm, Bhuntar 55.6 mm, Bilaspur 50.8 mm, Shimla 47 mm, Solan 44.4 mm, Manali 44 mm, Kufri 43.6 mm, Mandi 27.4 mm, Nahan 21.8 mm, Keylong 10 mm, Kalpa 9.8 mm and Dharamsala 2.4 mm.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts