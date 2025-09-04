Heavy rainfall to continue in HP, yellow alert issued for 4 districts; 1,292 roads closed

Heavy rainfall is set to continue across Himachal Pradesh as the State’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts for September 4. As per the department, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur across the state till September 9.

As many as 1,292 roads including six National Highways (NH) remain blocked for vehicular traffic as a result of heavy downpour that continues to wreak havoc across the state.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, as many as 294 roads including NH 03 in Mandi, 226 including NH 305 in Kullu, 216 in Shimla, 204 in Chamba, 91 in Sirmaur, 71 in Solan, 53 in Kangra, 48 including NH 505 in Lahaul and Spiti, 39 in Una, 33 including NH 21 and 205 in Bilaspur, 13 including NH 05 in Kinnaur and four in Hamirpur are blocked.

Apart from this, about 2,909 distribution transformers including 1,096 in Kullu, 405 in Shimla, 404 in Mandi, 307 in Sirmaur, 304 in Solan, 219 in Chamba, 40 in Lahaul and Spiti, 23 in Kangra, seven in Kinnaur, three in Una and one in Hamirpur also remain disrupted, affecting the electricity supply in many parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the state continued to receive heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours. Dharampur in Solan district received 74.6 mm rain, Karsog in Mandi received 69 mm, Kasauli 67 mm, Naina Devi in Bilaspur 58.6 mm, Bhuntar 55.6 mm, Bilaspur 50.8 mm, Shimla 47 mm, Solan 44.4 mm, Manali 44 mm, Kufri 43.6 mm, Mandi 27.4 mm, Nahan 21.8 mm, Keylong 10 mm, Kalpa 9.8 mm and Dharamsala 2.4 mm.