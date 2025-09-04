Heavy rainfall to continue, yellow alert in four districts

Heavy rainfall is set to continue across Himachal Pradesh. The state’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmour districts for September 4. As per the department, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur across the state till September 9.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, as a result of heavy rainfall, water levels of the Sutlej river rose and are touching Thali bridge in Sunni, Shimla district. Due to the rise in the water level, the river bank area at Kalighat and ITI, Sunni, has been inundated. As a precautionary measure, two families from the area were shifted to safer places.

As many as 1,364 roads, including five National Highways (NH), remained blocked for vehicular traffic.

Advertisement

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, as many as 295 roads, including NH-3, are blocked in Mandi; 234 in Shimla; 226, including NH-305, in Kullu; 204 in Chamba; 121 in Sirmour; 86 in Solan; 53 in Kangra; 49, including NH-505, in Lahaul and Spiti; 46, including NH 503, in Una; 25 in Bilaspur; 13 including NH-5 in Kinnaur; and 12 roads are blocked in Hamirpur district.

Also, 3,207 distribution transformers including 1,096 in Kullu, 625 in Sirmour, 529 in Solan, 326 in Mandi, 248 in Shimla, 219 in Chamba, 87 in Lahaul and Spiti, 30 in Kinnaur, 23 in Kangra, 19 in Hamirpur and five in Una district remain disrupted.

Advertisement

Apart from this, as many as 1,062 water supply schemes including 339 in Shimla, 212 in Kangra, 194 in Chamba, 74 in Mandi, 66 in Sirmour, 63 each in Kullu and 51 in Solan district are also disrupted.

Meanwhile, the state continued to receive very heavy to heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours. Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 136 mm rain which was the highest in the state. Also, Pacchad in Sirmour district received 77 mm, Chamba 66 mm, Bilaspur 60.4 mm, Manali 57 mm, Palampur 52.6 mm, Nahan 43.2 mm, Keylong 34 mm, Dharamsala 32.8 mm, Shimla 30.8 mm, Bhuntar 30.4 mm, Kufri 29 mm, Kangra 20.7 mm, Mandi 19.8 mm, Kalpa 14.2 mm and Sundernagar 12.7 mm.