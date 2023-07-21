Heavy rains forecast for few places in Himachal Pradesh, orange alert sounded

Shimla, July 21
More rains are forecast for Himachal Pradesh, the local weather office Friday said while issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places on Saturday.
The MeT also sounded a yellow warning for heavy rains at a few places from July 23 to 25.
Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while heavy rain may occur in Una, Hamirpur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts on Saturday, the MeT added.
On Friday, light to heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh.
According to weather data in the past 24 hours till 5.30 pm, Palampur was the wettest in the state recording 147 mm of rainfall, followed by 50 mm at Dharamshala, 34 mm at Manali, and 27 mm at Dalhousie.
Since the onset of the monsoon in the hill state on June 24, as many as 138 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Response Centre. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,986 crore.
A total of 586 houses have been damaged completely and 5,030 partially. Damaged properties also include 234 shops and 1500 cowsheds in the state. About 605 roads are still closed in the state, according to the centre.
A team sent by the Centre is visiting rain-hit areas in the state to assess the losses, officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque
The barricaded ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hin...
Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR
The husband of one of two women paraded naked is a Kargil wa...
Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked
Four people have been arrested in connection with the case o...
Govt ready for discussion on Manipur, says Rajnath Singh as Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day amid uproar
As soon as the House meets, the members of the opposition pa...
Modi surname defamation case: No immediate relief for Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court issues notice to BJP MLA, Gujarat Govt on Rahu...