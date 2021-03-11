Heavy rains lash Palampur; 3 tractor trailers washed away, bridge over Mandh Khud collapses

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, August 20
Heavy rain wreaked havoc in many parts of Palampur region in the past twenty four hours. Three tractors were washed away in Neugal river while many shops, residential houses and government buildings suffered heavy damage. Traffic on most of the highways has been blocked since last night because of flash floods and heavy landslides.
In rural areas, the situation is worse where water supply and road connectivity has been badly affected. Jaisinghpur and Thural areas are the worst hit where a number of water supply schemes getting water from Beas river have been washed away. Most parts of the region have been without power for the past 48 hours.
Jaisinghpur SDM Aprajita Chandel visited the flood hit areas this morning and requested the villagers not to go near Beas river and other rivulets since more flash floods were expected in the next 24 hours because of heavy rains in Dhauladhar hills, as per MET predictions.
As per reports, three tractors were washed away in Neugal river last night near Thural. The building of the government degree college at Jaisinghpur is submerged in water from overflowing Beas river. A bridge on Mandh khud near Jaisinghpur also collapsed because of heavy rain this morning. A foot bridge constructed to link the degree college at Jaisinghpur also washed away this morning.
Several shops and residential houses suffered heavy damage when water of Halehar khud entered the Jaisinghpur bazaar this morning.
