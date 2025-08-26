Heavy rains wreak havoc in Kullu, Manali

Continuous heavy rainfall has caused widespread damage in Kullu district, with two shops washed away in Ramshilla and several others inundated in Manali's Vegetable Marketing Yard. A person stranded in the yard was rescued by police and fire brigade teams.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh inspected rain-affected areas, directing officials to vacate vulnerable locations immediately. Precautionary evacuations have begun in areas like Akhara Bazaar and Left Bank at Chharudu.

“The administration is actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. Field-level officers have been deployed across the district to extend every possible help to residents,” Raveesh said. She added that anyone in need of emergency assistance should immediately reach out to local officials.

Advertisement

Earlier, Bhang village near Manali was vacated, and certain shops and parts of local markets were also cleared as a safety measure.

The Beas river and its tributaries are flowing at elevated levels, with water overflowing the Bailey Bridge in Patlikul. Several landslides have blocked the Kullu-Manali highway, but traffic movement has been restored via the Left Bank through Raison.

Advertisement

In Manali, the Old Manali bridge and several footbridges were washed away in the floods. The Kullu–Manali road has been blocked at Bindu Dhak and near Shirad Resort in Raison due to landslides.

The DC appealed to residents and tourists to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from rivers and streams. Authorities are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations, with field-level officers deployed across the district to provide assistance.