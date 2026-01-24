DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy snow disrupts life across Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Mandi

Heavy snow disrupts life across Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Mandi

Road connectivity and power supply hit in several regions

Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:11 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
Heavy snowfall across Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Mandi districts snaps road connectivity
Heavy snow across Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Mandi districts has disrupted normal life, snapping road connectivity and power supply in several regions, officials said today.

Also read: Heavy snow brings life to a standstill in Himachal

Traffic movement on the Kiratpur–Manali National Highway was disrupted beyond Patlikuhal toward Manali since yesterday evening due to continuous snowfall. Vehicles were stranded as snow accumulation made the stretch toward Manali unsafe for travel. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed machinery and manpower to clear snow and restore connectivity between Patlikuhal and Manali, but operations are being hampered by freezing conditions.

While essential services have been hit, tourists stranded in Manali appeared unfazed, with many seen enjoying fresh snowfall and dancing on the Mall Road. However, authorities have urged visitors to remain cautious and avoid risky travel.

The Lahaul valley has been completely cut off from the rest of the state due to heavy snowfall beyond Manali. Road access remains closed, and several interior villages are facing difficulties. Power supply has also been disrupted in rural areas of Lahaul and parts of Kullu district as snow-laden trees and damaged lines affected electricity infrastructure. Restoration work is underway, but officials warned that it may take time.

Mandi district has also been badly affected, particularly the Gohar, Seraj and Karsog regions. Several key roads have been blocked, causing inconvenience to residents and disrupting transport of essential supplies. Power outages have been reported from multiple areas as electricity lines were damaged.

Among the major roads blocked in Mandi district are Mandi–Kullu via Kataula, Karsog–Rampur, Karsog–Shimla, Kamand–Prashar, Ghatasni–Barot, along with several link roads. The Public Works Department (PWD) and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) are working round the clock to clear roads and restore power supply.

Similarly, the Chandigarh-Shimla highway is blocked to traffic beyond Shoghi toward Shimla. Several rural roads were blocked due to traffic in Shimla district, while power supply was also disrupted.

District administrations of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Mandi have advised tourists and local residents to avoid unnecessary travel in snowbound areas. People have also been cautioned against venturing into high-altitude regions and avalanche-prone zones to prevent any untoward incidents.

Authorities said they were closely monitoring the situation and would issue further advisories depending on weather conditions.

