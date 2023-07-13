Heavy snow on Chandratal road delays rescue of 293 tourists

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 12

Heavy snow on the road to Chandratal from Losar in Lahaul and Spiti district proved to be a deterrent to the evacuation of 293 stranded tourists, including three foreigners.

The tourists are stranded at Chandratal since Saturday due to the blockade of the road. On Tuesday, a rescue team comprising the ITBP, BRO and police personnel, local youths and officials led by Kaza Additional DC Rahul Jain moved towards Chandratal from Losar, but could not reach the stranded tourists due to heavy snowfall on the road.

Freezing temperatures The 25-km-long road is covered with a thick blanket of snow up to Chandratal, where four feet of snow has been reported

Due to freezing temperatures, the BRO could not continue the work to remove snow on Tuesday night

The BRO started clearing snow from the road yesterday and was able to reopen only a 12-km stretch from Losar towards Chandratal.

According to officials, the 25-km-long road is covered with a thick blanket of snow up to Chandratal, where up to 4 feet of snow has been reported.

Due to freezing temperatures in the region, the BRO could not continue the restoration work last night though resumed it this morning.

According to official sources, a BRO team is about to clear snow of the road. This will ensure road connectivity between Kaza and Losar. It is expected that the rescue operation will be started through this road today itself to evacuate all stranded tourists from Chandratal and take them to Kaza.

Yesterday, seven critically-ill tourists were evacuated from Chandratal to the Bhunter airport in Kullu in an Indian Air Force helicopter.

