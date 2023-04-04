Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 3

The Dhauladhar ranges and the upper reaches of Chhota Bhangal and Bara Bhangal valleys experienced heavy snowfall in the past 24 hours while lower areas were lashed by moderate to heavy rain. The entire Kangra region is in the grip of a cold wave.

The 18,000-foot-high Thamsar Pass, which is the gateway to Bara Bhangal, recorded 60 cm of snow till Monday evening

Snow and rain affected normal life in the Kangra valley. Power supply and telecommunication services were also disrupted. Vehicular traffic to Chhota Bhangal was suspended because of snowfall at Kothi Kohar and Bara Gram. Reports said that the 18,000-ft high Thamsar Pass, which is the gateway to Bara Bhangal, recorded 60 cm of snow till this evening. Meanwhile, paragliding activities at Bir-Billing remained suspended following rain and a hailstorm. A government spokesman said that the Meteorological Department had predicted a clear sky tomorrow onwards. The inauguration of the Pre-International Paragliding World Cup Championship to be held from April 5 to 9 would be as per the schedule. He added that the administration had made adequate arrangements for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the district administration has requested tourists not to visit Billing because of slippery road conditions. However, it would be cleared tomorrow and tourists could then visit the place for paragliding.

