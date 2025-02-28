The state has recorded widespread snowfall and rainfall over the last 24 hours, leading to closure of over 200 roads and disruption of other essential services like power and water. Several areas in districts of Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba have been cut off from the rest of the state.

Heavy snowfall is continuing in the Dodra-Kwar in district Shimla, and all roads leading to the valley are shut for traffic. In a few districts like Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba, educational institutions will remain closed today.

The precipitation is likely to continue with the same intensity throughout the day today.

There’s an orange alert for light to moderate snowfall at most places and isolated spells of very heavy snowfall in the districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti and over the higher reaches of Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, Kangra and Kullu's Manali.

In most other parts of the state, there’s an orange alert for light to moderate rainfall over the next few hours.

Shimla received continual rainfall last night. There’s a yellow alert for more rain and light snowfall in the city and adjoining areas. In Shimla, all educational institutions will remain open.

National Highway 5 (Hindustan Tibet Road) was closed near Narkanda in Shimla district due to slippery conditions following a heavy spell of snow.

Traffic has been diverted from Sainj to Shimla via Luhri/Sunni, officials added. A total of 12 roads are closed in Shimla district.

A flash flood threat caused panic in Tosh village in the Manikaran Valley in Kullu district due to the formation of an artificial lake in Jeera Nallah.

People living downstream of the Nallah have been evacuated and shifted to safer places, officials said.

The avalanche threat looms large following fresh snowfalls in Himachal Pradesh, and the weather department has issued an orange warning for Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur and areas above 2,300 meters altitude.

This warning will remain valid until 5:00 pm on February 28. An increased risk of avalanches in higher altitude regions has been warned by the Met department.

The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel and refrain from visiting high-altitude areas prone to avalanches, Lahaul and Spiti police said on Thursday. Due to heavy snowfall, the Darcha-Shinkula, Darcha-Sarchu, Koksar-Manali via Rohtang, Koksar to Losar via Kunzum and Atal Tunnel to Manali, Tindi and Udaipur have been blocked.

Travellers have been advised to avoid these routes. The local MeT department has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain and snow at isolated places in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu and Chamba districts for Thursday and Friday.

It has also forecasted (yellow alert) heavy snow in Lahaul and Spiti and heavy rain and snow in Shimla district for the same period.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest at night, recording a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Nahan was the hottest during the day with a high of 23.2 degrees Celsius.