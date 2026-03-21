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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy snowfall paralyses Lahaul-Spiti

Heavy snowfall paralyses Lahaul-Spiti

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Snow-clearing operation underway in Lahaul-Spiti.
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Continuous snowfall in the high-altitude tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti has severely disrupted normal life, affecting transportation, power supply and daily activities across the region. The fresh spell of snow over the past few days has led to the closure of key roads and isolated several villages.

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According to local authorities, heavy snowfall has particularly impacted areas such as Sissu, Koksar, Keylong, Losar and surrounding villages, where snow accumulation has made roads slippery and unsafe for vehicular movement. The strategic Atal Tunnel, which connects Lahaul to Kullu, has also witnessed intermittent disruptions due to adverse weather conditions, though efforts are underway to keep it operational.

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The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has deployed machinery and workforce to clear snow from major routes, but continuous snowfall has hampered restoration work. Several internal roads remain blocked, forcing residents to stay indoors and rely on limited essential supplies. Public transport services have been suspended in many parts due to safety concerns.

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The harsh weather has also affected electricity and communication networks in certain remote areas.

Similarly in Mandi district, incessant rainfall was observed throughout the day in lower region today, while higher reaches of this district like Prashar, Kamrunag and Shikari Devi hills witnessed fresh snowfall.

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