Heavy snowfall shuts key roads in Lahaul-Spiti, tourists stranded near Keylong

Heavy snowfall and rain disrupted road connectivity in Lahaul-Spiti district o Thursday, prompting police to launch a rescue operation to evacuate tourists stranded near Ropang Nallah, close to Keylong.

Meanwhile, the Darcha-Sarchu on Manali-Leh highway, Darcha-Shinkula on Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road and Gramphu-Batal on Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu highway stretches remained closed due to snowfall, according to the district administration's status report.

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Several tourist vehicles became stranded in snow near Ropang Nallah as heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions made movement difficult.

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Despite severe cold, continuous snowfall and challenging conditions, police personnel remained at the site to assist stranded tourists. The rescue operation was underway, with the police reiterating their commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and visitors.

The police advised people to contact the emergency helpline 112 or the District Police Control Room in Keylong at 89880-92298 for assistance.

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According to the district administration's report, the road from Rohtang Pass to the Atal Tunnel's North Portal was open between 6 am and 5 pm. The stretch from the North Portal to Darcha was also open, while the Darcha-Sarchu and Darcha-Shinkula roads remained closed due to snowfall.

On National Highway Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu-505, the Gramphu-Batal stretch was closed, although the Sumdo-Batal road was reported open. The Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Tandi road was also operational, with the Tandi-Kadhu Nallah stretch open to traffic.

Weather conditions remained unsettled across the district, with rain and snowfall reported in Lahaul, rain in Udaipur and cloudy skies in Spiti.

Authorities urged tourists and commuters to exercise caution, check road conditions before travelling and avoid closed routes until they are officially reopened. The police continue to monitor the situation and assist people affected by the adverse weather conditions.