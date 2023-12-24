Dipender Manta
Mandi, December 24
A massive traffic jam was witnessed on Sunday beyond Manali towards Sissu as a large number of tourists flocked the major hill stations in Himachal Pradesh for Christmas and New Year celebrations.
The police were struggling to regulate the traffic as there was a heavy rush of tourist vehicles on the Manali-Leh highway.
A long traffic jam was also witnessed on the Bhunter-Manikran road between Kasol and Manikaran as visitors were swarming the major tourist destinations.
Tourists were a happy lot as Atal tunnel and Sissu areas were covered with thick blanket of snow.
Tourist influx started gaining momentum on the Christmas eve.
Hoteliers of Kullu-Manali, who had been facing a sharp decline in the tourist arrival since the rain fury in July, were also elated as room occupancy in hotels surged up to 80 per cent for Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Meanwhile, the Manali Administration will organise a winter carnival in Manali from January 2 to 6. Cultural and sports activities will be organised to entertain the audience. The major attraction of the event will be a beauty pageant contest in which Winter Queen Manali will be selected.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian drone ‘attack’ hit chemical tanker off near India: Pentagon
The incident took place 200 nautical miles from the coast of...
Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla
Mohammad Shafi was shot inside a mosque early today
Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway
Police struggling to regulate the traffic
No offence under SC/ST Act if abuse is not in public: Allahabad High Court
The court makes the observation while quashing a case agains...
Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal
Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...