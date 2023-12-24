 Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Police struggling to regulate the traffic

Watch: Huge traffic jam as tourists rush to Kullu & Manali for Christmas celebration



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 24

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on Sunday beyond Manali towards Sissu as a large number of tourists flocked the major hill stations in Himachal Pradesh for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The police were struggling to regulate the traffic as there was a heavy rush of tourist vehicles on the Manali-Leh highway.

A long traffic jam was also witnessed on the Bhunter-Manikran road between Kasol and Manikaran as visitors were swarming the major tourist destinations.

Tourists were a happy lot as Atal tunnel and Sissu areas were covered with thick blanket of snow.

Tourist influx started gaining momentum on the Christmas eve. 

Hoteliers of Kullu-Manali, who had been facing a sharp decline in the tourist arrival since the rain fury in July, were also elated as room occupancy in hotels surged up to 80 per cent for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Manali Administration will organise a winter carnival in Manali from January 2 to 6. Cultural and sports activities will be organised to entertain the audience. The major attraction of the event will be a beauty pageant contest in which Winter Queen Manali will be selected.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Leh #Manali #Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2
India

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

3
Punjab

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

4
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

5
Punjab

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

6
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

7
Himachal

MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal Pradesh today; White Christmas to elude Shimla

8
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

9
India

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying Indians detained in France

10
India

Extremist forces outside India should not get space, says Jaishankar after temple is vandalised in US

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Iranian drone ‘attack’ hit chemical tanker off near India: Pentagon

Iranian drone ‘attack’ hit chemical tanker off near India: Pentagon

The incident took place 200 nautical miles from the coast of...

Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

Mohammad Shafi was shot inside a mosque early today

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Police struggling to regulate the traffic

No offence under SC/ST Act if abuse is not in public: Allahabad High Court

No offence under SC/ST Act if abuse is not in public: Allahabad High Court

The court makes the observation while quashing a case agains...

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

JN. 1 variant: Mohali admn releases Covid advisory

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day