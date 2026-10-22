Heavy tourist rush at Bir-Billing but bad weather disrupts paragliding activity

Bir-Billing, one of Asia’s leading paragliding destinations, is witnessing a heavy influx of tourists, but unfavourable weather conditions have disrupted adventure activities, leaving enthusiasts waiting for clear skies.

The rush of tourists has brought cheers to the hospitality sector, with reports suggesting that around 90 per cent of the hotel rooms in the area have been booked. However, poor flying conditions have emerged as a major concern for tourists who have travelled to the region specifically for paragliding.

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Anurag Sharma, president of the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association, says that the weather disruption has coincided with the arrival of domestic and foreign tourists in the region, which has emerged as a major adventure tourism destination in Himachal Pradesh. Bir-Billing attracts hundreds of paragliding enthusiasts, including international pilots, particularly during the main flying season, he adds.

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Ankit Sood, a local hotelier and spokesperson for the association, says that the prevailing conditions pose challenges for tourism stakeholders, particularly in managing visitors when the weather does not permit safe flights. “Paragliding operations depend heavily on wind speed and direction, visibility and other meteorological factors. Flights are frequently delayed or suspended when conditions are unsuitable, affecting tourists’ itineraries and the earnings of the operators who depend on adventure activities” he adds.

The current situation highlights the vulnerability of tourism in Bir-Billing to weather fluctuations. Though accommodation providers may benefit from high occupancy, tourists unable to undertake their planned flights may be disappointed, particularly those visiting for short stays.

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The popularity of Bir-Billing has grown considerably in recent years, with its landscape, favourable flying terrain and adventure-sports facilities drawing visitors from across the country and abroad. However, ensuring visitors’ satisfaction during periods of poor weather remains a challenge for the local tourism industry.

Tourism operators need to encourage visitors to explore alternative attractions in the region when paragliding is suspended, while keeping them informed about weather conditions and flight schedules. Safety, rather than pressure to meet tourist demand, must remain the priority for pilots and operators.

With hotel occupancy reportedly touching 90 per cent, the ongoing tourist rush underlines the growing appeal of Bir-Billing. The continuation of favourable flying conditions, however, will be crucial for sustaining the enthusiasm of adventure seekers and maximising the benefits for the local tourism economy.