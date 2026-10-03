DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy tourist rush triggers massive traffic jams in Himachal's Manali, Shimla, Dharamsala

Heavy tourist rush triggers massive traffic jams in Himachal's Manali, Shimla, Dharamsala

Tourism operators in Manali reported a significant rise in tourist arrivals over the past two days

article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 06:39 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tourist influx boosts hotel occupancy in Himachal. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

A tourist rush during the ongoing long weekend has led to traffic congestion in several key destinations in Himachal Pradesh, with hotel occupancy in major tourist centres ranging between 60 and 80 per cent, a tourism industry representative said on Saturday.

Gajender Thakur, president of the Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Association (FOHHRA), said that tourist arrivals have surged during the long weekend, with many visitors travelling to popular destinations in the state.

Advertisement

Long queues of vehicles were seen on roads, resulting in traffic snarls in hill resorts including Manali, Dharamshala and Shimla.

Advertisement

“We had requested the state government to constitute and deploy tourist protection police on stretches where traffic jams are frequent for the convenience of tourists as well as locals,” Thakur said.

Tourism operators in Manali reported a significant rise in tourist arrivals over the past two days, resulting in long vehicle queues.

Advertisement

They said both tourists and locals were facing difficulties due to traffic congestion and urged the administration to take measures to ease the situation.

A tourist said traffic congestion had become a regular issue at popular tourist destinations.

“We came for a two-day visit to Shimla, but traffic moves at a snail’s pace and getting parking is not easy,” said Ashok, a tourist from Delhi.

In Kangra district, the police have strengthened traffic and security arrangements following an increase in tourist footfall in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala and Bir-Billing, Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in McLeod Ganj, Dharamkot and Bhagsu, and officers at the SHO and DSP levels are personally overseeing traffic management, he said.

Special arrangements have also been made for the safety of tourists heading to the Triund trek, Verma said.

A Quick Reaction Team has been deployed in McLeod Ganj to handle emergencies.

Action is also being taken against abruptly parked vehicles, while police and Home Guard personnel have been deployed at intervals of 100 to 150 metres, officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts