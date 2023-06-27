Heavy vehicles at Garkhal junction

Despite a ban on heavy vehicles like deluxe buses at the Garkhal junction at weekend, one can see them plying on this road. The police have failed to stop their entry from Dharampur towards Kasauli. Amit, Kasauli

Roads dotted with potholes

Roads from Thadi village to Kakret in Shoghi are in an extremely poor state. While some roads are dotted with potholes, some are not even metalled. Some HRTC bus drivers drop passengers till the point up to which the road is metalled, forcing people to walk the rest of the distance. Also, buses plying on the route to these villages frequently break down. Vaani Shandilya, Shimla

Streetlights Non-functional in Shimla

streetlights in most parts of Shimla city have been lying defunct for a long time now, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians during the late evening hours. The situation becomes worse in the monsoon when roads are usually wet and people may slip and get injured. The authorities should repair or replace these streetlights at the earliest. Komal Sharma, Shimla

