Heavy vehicles at Garkhal junction

Despite a ban on heavy vehicles like deluxe buses at the Garkhal junction at weekend, one can see them plying on this road. The police have failed to stop their entry from Dharampur towards Kasauli. Amit, Kasauli
Roads dotted with potholes
Roads from Thadi village to Kakret in Shoghi are in an extremely poor state. While some roads are dotted with potholes, some are not even metalled. Some HRTC bus drivers drop passengers till the point up to which the road is metalled, forcing people to walk the rest of the distance. Also, buses plying on the route to these villages frequently break down. Vaani Shandilya, Shimla
Streetlights Non-functional in Shimla
streetlights in most parts of Shimla city have been lying defunct for a long time now, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians during the late evening hours. The situation becomes worse in the monsoon when roads are usually wet and people may slip and get injured. The authorities should repair or replace these streetlights at the earliest. Komal Sharma, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
