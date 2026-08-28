Heavy vehicles banned on Puruwala-Badripur route in Sirmaur district

District Magistrate Priyanka Verma has prohibited the movement of mining trucks and other heavy goods vehicles on the Puruwala-Kanshipur to Badripur Chowk route via Santosgarh, including the bridge over Jamboo Khala, citing traffic disruption and safety concerns.

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The order, issued under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, restricts the movement of trucks, tippers, dumpers, multi-axle vehicles and other heavy goods vehicles, whether laden or unladen, on the route from Badripur to Puruwala via Santosgarh in both directions. The SDO (Civil), Paonta Sahib, had sought restrictions on heavy vehicles using the shortcut route. The DSP, Paonta Sahib, reported that the movement of such vehicles was causing traffic congestion, excessive noise, public nuisance and serious inconvenience to residents, as the route passed through a residential area.

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The Executive Engineer, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD), Paonta Sahib, said that the bridge over Jamboo Khala was neither designated nor structurally suitable for the movement of heavily loaded mining trucks and other heavy goods vehicles. Their continued movement could damage the bridge and pose a serious threat to human life and property, the order stated.

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Heavy vehicles covered by the restrictions will be permitted to use the NH-907 through Paonta Sahib.

The police has been directed to install barricades and checkpoints at suitable locations and strictly enforce the restrictions. The PWD has been asked to install mandatory traffic signs, load-limit boards and advance warning signs at both approaches to the bridge and at relevant junctions.