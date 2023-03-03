Held last year, Chinese woman to be deported

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 2

A Chinese national arrested for forgery under the Foreigner’s Act will be deported to her native country next week, after the completion of her sentence on March 6.

The police had arrested her from a Buddhist monastery at Jogindernagar in Mandi on October 22 last year. On February 28, a court sentenced her to 131-day imprisonment.

Padhar DSP Lokender Negai said the sentence of the accused would complete on March 6 and she would be deported to China. Her documents are being prepared for the purpose by the police.

Last year, on a tip-off, the police visited the monastery in Jogindernagar on October 22. During a probe, she was found carrying a Nepalese citizenship document as her identity.

The police had quizzed her and found that her documents were disputed. She could not produce her passport. She was arrested for violation of the provisions of the Foreigner’s Act.

The police recovered Rs 6.4 lakh in Indian currency, Rs 1.10 lakh in Nepalese currency and two mobile phones from her possession.