Heliport construction raises flood concerns

The construction of a heliport by the Tourism Department at a sports ground in Barotiwala in Solan district has triggered concern among local residents, who allege that the project has altered the flow of a nearby river and increased the risk of flooding in around 20 bighas. The residents claim that a boundary wall constructed around the heliport has restricted the natural flow of the river during the monsoon, forcing water to flow towards residential and commercial areas between the heliport and the Barotiwala market. They say that several houses, shops and agricultural properties are now vulnerable as the water level of the river rises with each spell of rain.

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The issue has also acquired a political dimension, with residents questioning the government’s planning and the alleged failure of the departments concerned to address the problem despite earlier warnings. Locals say that a detailed project report (DPR) for channeling the river flow had been prepared through the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority several years ago but the proposed work had not been executed.

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The residents argue that while the heliport was conceived to promote tourism, connectivity and employment, its alleged impact on local land and property had raised questions over the project’s planning and execution.

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With the situation worsening during the monsoon, the residents have reportedly arranged two JCB machines at their own cost in an attempt to temporarily divert the river flow. They say that the measure can provide only temporary relief and is no substitute for a permanent solution.

The residents have sought the intervention of the Tourism Department, local administration and the area MLA to expedite the channeling of the river to prevent further erosion of agricultural land. They warn that failure to act before the situation worsens can put houses, commercial establishments, public infrastructure and human lives at risk. They question who will be held accountable if heavy rainfall causes major damage.

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The residents have urged the government to treat the matter as an emergency and undertake river channeling at the earliest. They also question why the DPR prepared several years ago had not been implemented and whether the potential impact of the heliport’s boundary structure on the river’s natural flow was adequately assessed before construction.

The 10.3-bigha heliport, equipped with a passenger terminal building, parking space for 50 cars and a dedicated landing deck, was developed under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) regional connectivity scheme of the Central Government.

Though civil infrastructure has been completed, commercial flight operations have been delayed due to regulatory requirements.