‘Hell race’ back at Bir festival after four years

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 29

The paragliding landing site at Bir finally witnessed the return of the “hell race” at the Bir Running Festival after a gap of four years.

The 19-km trail race called the Hanumangarh epic, beginning from the landing site at Bir to the take-off site at Billing through the Hanumangarh peak, was organised as part of the two-day running fest, which concluded today.

Runners are expected to finish the hell race within six hours. A half marathon and an 11-km road race competitions were also held on the second day of the festival. As many as 100 runners took part in it.

In the Hanumangarh epic, Sannat Sachdev, a member of the Indian Team in The World Mountain and Trail Running Championships-2023, finished first in two hours, 53 minutes and 27 seconds. He was followed by the ace cyclist, Devender Thakur. Among female runners, Debasmita Rath, CL Hamu Gensapa and Devika Patil were the best performers.

Arsalan secured the first position in the half marathon by crossing the finish line in two hours and 26 seconds. Rohit Rana stood second while Raghav Anand stood third. In the female category, Devika Patil, Shagufta Gahlot and Surbhi Thakur grabbed the first three positions, respectively.