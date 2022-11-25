Helmet of missing Shimla trekker found

KULLU, NOVEMBER 24
The helmet of missing trekker Ashutosh was found by a team of the Adventure Tour Operator Association (ATOA), Kullu-Manali, today.
Ashutosh from Shimla went missing while trekking with two friends after being hit by an avalanche at 17,490-ft high Friendship Peak near Manali on Saturday.
Even after an extensive search operation by teams of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), the ATOA, police and administration, no clue of the missing trekker was found.
Experts of the Tiranga Mountain Rescue Teamreached Manali yesterday. Ashutosh is the cousin of the wife of Chopal MLA Balbir Singh Verma. Manali SDM Surender Thakur said efforts were being made to trace him.
