Help build harmony, Khanna tells teachers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 28

Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP state in-charge and vice-chairman of the National Red Cross Society, today exhorted teachers and students to help in building an atmosphere of social harmony in the country. He said that it was important to run awareness campaigns for various schemes and make people aware of their fundamental duties.

He shared his experiences during a special lecture organised on the topic ‘Ethics, Values and Fundamental Duties’ under the joint aegis of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee Chair, Himachal Pradesh University, and the Institute of Legal Studies. He said, “Rights and duties are complementary to each other. Rights are violated when we fail to perform our duties”.

Khanna said the Red Cross was a wonderful platform to serve society. “We have helped a million children and adults fighting major challenges in their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also works on the same formula of knitting society with small gestures of help under various Central schemes,” he added.