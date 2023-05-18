Help curb drug addiction among youth: Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today expressed concern over rising drug addiction among the youth of the state.

Shukla, who is the president of the State Red Cross Society, inaugurated the physiotherapy centre at the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Bhavan here. Lady Governor Janaki Shukla, chairperson State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Branch, was also present.

“The Red Cross must inspire and help the parents of the children, who have come under the influence of drugs, to overcome the addiction,” he said. This will be a big contribution towards saving the future citizens of the country from falling prey to drugs, he added.

He also urged the members of the Red Cross to contribute towards the eradication of tuberculosis from the state. With the opening of this centre, orthopaedic physiotherapy, neurological physiotherapy and pain management facilities will be available to the patients.

The Governor said the Red Cross was a sacred institution where service to society was given importance. “When we work for the uplift of the needy and downtrodden then the entire society as well as the nation progress,” he added.

Earlier, Rajesh Sharma, Secretary to the Governor and general secretary of the State Red Cross, detailed about the facilities at the physiotherapy centre.