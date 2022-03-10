Help enforce Himachal Government plans, PRIs told

Shimla, March 9
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur yesterday urged the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to make continuous efforts to ensure that the schemes and programmes of the state government were implemented at the grassroots level. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep
Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state
The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...