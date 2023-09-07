Help special kids hone skills: Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 6

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the Institute for Children with Special Ability (Boys) at Dhalli in Shimla on Wednesday. He appreciated the institute for organising several vocational programmes for such children from time to time. He said, “It was the responsibility of the teachers of the institute and society at large to hone the skills of specially-abled children and make them self-reliant.”

The Governor said, “Such children should be provided equal opportunity to portray their calibre and should be motivated to participate in co-curricular activities that provide them a platform to display their skills. Today, such specially-abled children have achieved remarkable success in various fields and have made the country and the state proud.”

He assured the teachers and other staff members of the institute of providing better facilities for the aid of the children. He distributed sweets among children and promised to celebrate Deepawali with them.

