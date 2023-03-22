Help us get Rs 8,304 cr for Thakur's dream airport project: CM to BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today sought the cooperation of the Opposition in getting Rs 8,304 crore from the Central Government for the establishment of the Mandi greenfield airport.

Attack on Adani Group’s GM Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal drew Sukhu’s attention towards the attack on the General Manager of the Adani Group in Bilaspur and no action taken against the assaulters.

Sukhu said a case had been registered against those who stopped the GM’s vehicle, threw ink on him and tried to scare him with a toy gun.

He was replying to a query of Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi, Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar and Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha. “This was the dream project of my predecessor Jai Ram Thakur, so we will make every possible effort to make it a reality. I urge the Opposition members to request the Union Finance Minister to release the money,” he said.

Sukhu informed the House that the state government had urged the Central Government to release Rs 1,000 crore for the project but no allocation had been made.

“If there is further delay, the airport project cost can escalate to Rs 9,000 crore,” he said. He added that Rs 2,786 crore was required for the payment of compensation for land acquisition.

To a question on the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) asked by Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar and Jogindernagar MLA Prakash Rana, Sukhu said that 118,356 government employees would be covered under the scheme. “The OPS was discontinued from May 15, 1993. Our government decided to restore the OPS on January 17, 2023,” he added.

Replying to a query of Vipin Parmar, Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma and Jaswan Pragpur MLA Bikram Singh, Sukhu said that in the past three years, Rs 359.97 crore had been spent under the MLA LAD Fund scheme. “It is true that the last installment of Rs 50 lakh under the scheme for 2023-24 has not been released as it is subject to the availability of funds,” he added.