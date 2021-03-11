Helpline for muddy water supply in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 19

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has released a helpline number (0177-2658916) on which people can call for assistance in case they are getting muddy water. “The water is mostly clean but if someone is getting muddy water, they can call up this number for assistance,” said a SJPNL official.

