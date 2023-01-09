Helpline sees spike in online fraud complaints in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 8

Online fraud incidents are fast increasing in the state with the number of complaints received per hour on the cybercrime helpline number registering a steep increase from seven in January 2022 to 24 in August 2022.

Officials of the lone cybecrime police station at Shimla said the number of online fraud complaints had increased tremendously in the past one year.

In figures

The per hour receipt of complaints stood at 22 in October, 21 in September, 16 in July, 11 in June, 13 in May, nine each in April and March and six per hour in February 2022.

Since the use of mobile phones and Internet is also registering an increase, a corresponding increase has been registered in cybercrimes. A variety of complaints are received by the cybercrime cell, which include those related to online shopping or ticketing fraud, debit or credit card-related fraud, crypto fraud, loan fraud, unified payments interface (UPI) fraud, job fraud, etc.

Officials have managed to recover Rs 6,751,443 from fraudsters while an amount of Rs 2,09,874,861.47 was still stuck with 2,528 complaints received last year.

The rising crime is keeping the staff engaged though the department was in dire need of opening more cyber crime police stations across the state.

Given the rising cybercrimes, a steep rise has also been registered in the number of FIRs registered in the last five years in the state. As many as 9,110 FIRs were registered in 2022 while barely 6,334 were registered in 2021, 6,451 in 2020, 3,057 in 2019, 1,723 in 2018 and 972 in 2017.

Since a large number of crimes occurred owing to the lack of awareness, officials opined that users of cell phones and internet should be aware and alert and should not fall prey to common tactics of frauds siphoning of money by asking the OTPs and other vital information from people on mobile phones.

