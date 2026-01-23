DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heritage aviation launches copter service from Bhuntar

Heritage aviation launches copter service from Bhuntar

Sustainability concerns of service persist amid high cost, low demand

Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 02:22 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
The helicopter and staff of Heritage Aviation Pvt Ltd at the airport in Bhuntar on Thursday.
Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN), a helicopter service has recently been inaugurated from Kullu-Manali Airport (Bhuntar) by Heritage Aviation Private Limited, marking a renewed effort to improve aerial connectivity in the hill state. The service, officially introduced today, is designed to link Shimla with key destinations, including Kullu, Rekong Peo and Chandigarh, offering a faster alternative to road travel in the mountainous region. However, this initiative follows earlier regional air services that struggled with sustainability, highlighting the broader challenges of maintaining viable air connectivity in the state.

The latest helicopter fares have been fixed at Rs 3,500 per passenger on the Sanjauli (Shimla) to Kullu route and Rs 3,169 for Sanjauli to Chandigarh; thus, a combined journey from Kullu to Chandigarh via Sanjauli will cost approximately Rs 6,669, and the service will initially be available only on three days in a week. By contrast, Alliance Air’s scheduled fixed-wing service on the Kullu-Chandigarh sector, set to begin on March 3, has been priced at Rs 5,803 with a 10-kg check-in baggage allowance and 5-kg hand luggage.

Despite the apparent appeal of faster travel, local agents have expressed reservations. Agents cite cumbersome refund processes, strict weight restrictions and the limited seating capacity of helicopters as deterrents to booking. Heritage Aviation has reportedly not yet engaged with local travel agents to promote ticket sales or discuss commission structures, further dampening initial uptake. Helicopter services also impose a passenger weight limit of 75 kg, with additional charges applied per kilogram for excess weight and only 5 kg of baggage per passenger is permitted without additional fees.

These constraints are not new here. Pawan Hans Limited previously ran UDAN subsidised services, connecting Kullu with Shimla and Chandigarh in 2019. That service offered travellers affordable alternatives to fixed-wing flights, with one-way helicopter fares as low as around Rs 3,200 for the Shimla-Kullu sector and comparable regional rates. The service operated multiple days per week and helped expand tourism and connectivity. However, it ultimately ceased operations in 2022, reflecting recurring challenges in sustaining demand and economic viability.

Fixed-wing air services have faced parallel challenges. Alliance Air, the government-owned regional carrier, has operated flights between Delhi and Shimla under UDAN since 2017, the service was inaugurated with affordable fare caps under the regional scheme. However, these services were periodically suspended due to operational issues, including airport renovations and demand fluctuations, and only resumed in 2022 with daily flights connecting the national capital and the state capital, but only to be shut in a couple of years.

Sustaining regional air operations in Himachal Pradesh remains difficult due to terrain, seasonal weather limitations, variable passenger demand and the high costs of operating in remote regions. The introduction of Heritage Aviation’s helicopter routes and the enhanced schedule for Alliance Air indicate a renewed commitment to improving connectivity. Still, ongoing attention to fare structures, commercial viability and passenger convenience will be essential to ensure that these services do not repeat the cyclical suspensions of the past.

