Heroin peddling on rise in Una

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 7

The number of drug seizures has been steadily increasing in Una district over the past few years. This is also being seen as an indication of the rising number of drug addicts in the district.

Though the number of cases registered by the police under the NDPS Act was increasing, no data was available with the administration as regards the number drug addicts in the district.

In 2018, the Una police registered 106 cases under the NDPS Act, including 34 relating to heroin peddling; in 2019, 90 NDPS cases were registered, including 54 of heroin peddling; 2020 saw registration of 102 NDPS cases, including 54 of heroin peddling; in 2021, 118 NDPS cases included 67 cases of heroin peddling; 2022 saw 84 NDPS cases of which 70 related to heroin peddling. In 2023 (till date), 66 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act out of which 47 related to peddling of heroin.

In 2018, 196 gm heroin was seized in the district. It was followed by 206 gm seizure in 2019, 197 gm in 2020, 402 gm in 2021, 430 gm in 2022 and 373 gm in 2023 (till date). Una SP Arjit Sen said no data was available as regards drug addicts in the district. However, the increasing number of cases under the NDPS Act was an indication that the consumption of drugs was increasing in the district, he added.

The SP said most of synthetic drugs came to the state from Punjab. Many unemployed youth from the district were also taking to drug peddling, he added.

Sources said the Una police had demanded more resources, including manpower and vehicles, from the state government to tackle the problem of drug abuse in the district that shares border with Ropar and Hoshiarpur districts of Punjab.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said directions had been issued to the police to exercise zero tolerance in cases of drug peddling. He said the government would consider the demand of the Una police for more manpower and vehicles.