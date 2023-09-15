Heroin seized in Una, 4 held

Our Correspondent

UNA, SEPTEMBER 14

In two separate incidents, the Una police arrested four persons for possessing heroin. In the first incident, a police party intercepted a car near Mubarikpur bypass in Gagret Block after a tip-off and recovered 1.65 grams of heroin on Wednesday night. The two occupants of the vehicle, namely Shubham Sharma, resident of Dehra, and Neeraj, resident of Sanot village in Dehra Tehsil of Kangra district have been arrested.

In another incident, a police party in the Amb Sub Division recovered 2.81 grams of heroin from two motorcycle riders near Jwar village on Thursday morning. The two accused, namely Vishal Kumar, resident of Sankar village in Nadaun tehsil of Hamirpur district and Ankush Rana, resident of Rangas village of Hamirpur have been arrested under Sections 21,29,61,85 of the NDPS Act.

