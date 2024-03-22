Heroin seized, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Una, March 21

The Una police today registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against two youth from Amritsar district of Punjab for possessing 100.52-gram of heroin from their possession. Currency amounting to Rs 10,500 was recovered and personal clothing of the accused was also confiscated.

The accused, Shankar (34), resident of Makboolpura mohalla in the Baba Singh Nagar of Amritsar and Jasbir Singh (24), resident of Bhai Manj Singh road in Gangaji Nagar of Amritsar were nabbed from Mairi village of the Amb subdivision where they were a part of the gathering on the occasion of the ongoing Hola Mohalla festival at the Dera Baba Badbhag Singh shrine. A case under Section 21, 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Amb Police Station against the accused persons.

