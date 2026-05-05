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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heroin seizures in Himachal up 15.6% in Q1; injection seizures jump from 49 to 14,660

Heroin seizures in Himachal up 15.6% in Q1; injection seizures jump from 49 to 14,660

A senior police officer said the rise in seizures is the result of an extensive crackdown on illicit drug mafias

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:15 PM May 05, 2026 IST
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The drug menace, especially chitta (heroin), remains a major threat in the state, with police seizing about 4.45 kg of heroin in the first quarter of this year. This is 15.6 per cent more than the 3.85 kg seized during the same period last year, marking a significant rise in contraband seized across the state.

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What is concerning is the massive surge in injection seizures. Police seized 14,660 injections in the first quarter of this year, compared with just 49 in the same period last year. Injections are used by addicts to inject heroin into the bloodstream, besides smoking and snorting.

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So far this year, police have also seized 91.86 kg of charas (cannabis), 4.22 kg of opium, 241.89 kg of poppy husk, 23.35 kg of ganja and 8.49 grams of smack. In addition, they recovered 1,638 capsules, 31,905 tablets and 4,880 syrup bottles. Last year, the Q1 seizures included 102.1 kg of charas, 3.7 kg of opium, 46.98 kg of poppy husk, 7.5 kg of ganja, 2.07 grams of smack, 1,737 tablets, 3,891 capsules and 11 syrup bottles.

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According to police, 603 cases have been registered across the state under the NDPS Act, 1985, this year so far, slightly higher than the 597 cases registered last year.

A senior police officer said the rise in seizures is the result of an extensive crackdown on illicit drug mafias. Police have arrested several key traffickers, including notable interstate drug kingpins, suppliers and their conduits.

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He added that on November 15, 2025, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a massive anti-chitta drive aimed at making Himachal chitta-free, under which police are conducting targeted operations against the drug mafia.

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