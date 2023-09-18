Heroin seizures up 3 times in north police range

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 17

The narcotic seizures by Himachal police in North Range, including Kangra, Chamba and Una districts, have tripled since last year. Sources here said that the increased seizures of chitta indicate growing peddling of synthetic drugs in the state and drug addiction among the youth.

422 peddlers arrested this year In 2022, as many as 242 peddlers were arrested. This year till August, as many as 422 peddlers have been arrested. Maximum peddlers have been arrested in Kangra district.

DIG North Range, Abhishek Dulla said that about 1 kg and 29 gm of heroin was seized in Northern Range in 2022. In the year 2023, till August 31 three time more, 4.70 kg heroin has been seized from peddlers. He further said that in the year 2022, as many as 242 peddlers were arrested and booked under the NDPS Act. This year till August 2023, as many as 422 peddlers have been arrested. Maximum peddlers have been arrested in Kangra district which also includes the Nurpur police district. In Kangra district 228 peddlers have been arrested till August 31 this year

Increasing cases of drug peddling, especially the peddling of synthetic drugs, as heroin in the region is worrying the authorities. The sources said that that most of peddlers were themselves drug addicts. Initially, these youth get addicted to synthetic drugs. Once into it, they take to drug peddling to meet the expenses of their addiction.

#Chamba #Dharamsala #Kangra #Una