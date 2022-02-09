Hi-tech ambulance flagged off at Manali

Our Correspondent

KULLU, February 8

Education, Language, Art and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur flagged off an ambulance equipped with state-of-the-art facilities worth Rs 27.7 lakh at Manali on Monday.

Govind Singh has provided the ambulance to the Manali Civil Hospital through MLA funds. It is equipped with a ventilator, ECG machine, oxygen and other facilities.

Later, the minister also inspected an oxygen plant of 500 litre per minute capacity, to be set up at the 100-bed Civil Hospital. The plant would be made operational soon. Also, services of seven more specialist doctors would be available at the institution. About 7 bighas adjoining the hospital had been given to the Health Department. More infrastructure would be developed to uplift the health facilities in the region, the minister maintained.

He said every possible effort was being made to strengthen the health facilities in the town. Recently, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced upgrade of 50-bed Manali Civil Hospital to 100 bed and a notification in this regard had been issued. With the availability of better facilities and specialists at the Manali hospital, now the residents would not have to go to Regional Hospital, Kullu, Govind Singh added.