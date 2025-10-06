Hidden danger in the hills: Rare Lyme Disease diagnosed in state

For the first time, doctors in Himachal Pradesh have clinically confirmed the presence of Lyme Disease (LD), a tick-borne infection that has been rapidly spreading in the United States and Europe over the past two decades. The detection has sounded an alarm for health authorities and medical professionals in the state, where the disease had long been suspected but never formally diagnosed.

Advertisement

The breakthrough came from a study led by Dr Sanjay Mahajan, Professor of Medicine at Dr RP Medical College, Tanda (Kangra), in collaboration with Dr Santvana Verma, Head of Microbiology at IGMC, Shimla, and Dr Rama Chaudhary, Head of Microbiology at AIIMS, New Delhi. The project confirmed the presence of the disease in Himachal after systematic testing supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Advertisement

Between 2022 and 2024, researchers screened 405 clinical samples — including blood, cerebrospinal fluid and skin biopsies — using the ELISA method at IGMC-Shimla. Of these, 161 showed initial positivity and were sent to AIIMS for confirmatory testing. Western Blot, the gold standard test, finally identified 17 patients from different districts of Himachal with confirmed Lyme Disease.

Advertisement

According to Dr Mahajan, the disease had been suspected earlier in the state, but a lack of diagnostic facilities delayed confirmation. “The necessary kits were not available in India earlier and had to be procured from the Czech Republic with ICMR’s financial support,” he said while speaking to The Tribune.

How the disease spreads

Advertisement

Lyme Disease is caused by bacteria carried by infected ticks. The ticks pick up the infection while feeding on animals like mice and certain birds. They then transmit it to humans during a blood meal, usually through their saliva. The risk is highest between May and September, when tick activity peaks. Forested and peri-domestic (village edge) areas are the most likely habitats.

Symptoms to watch out for

Dr Mahajan explained that the disease typically begins with a red rash at the site of the tick bite. This is often followed by fever, headache, muscle pain and severe fatigue. If untreated, the infection can progress within weeks to cause multiple rashes, neck stiffness and even vision problems. Months after the bite, patients may develop skin discoloration on the backs of hands and feet, joint pains and neurological complications. In advanced cases, Lyme Disease can damage the heart, brain and nervous system, leading to severe disability or even life-threatening conditions.

Treatment available

Fortunately, timely treatment can prevent such outcomes. Early-stage Lyme Disease can be treated with a two-week course of doxycycline, while complicated cases affecting the heart or nervous system require a combination of doxycycline and ceftriaxone for up to four weeks.

Doctors advise that anyone with a tick bite should closely monitor their health and immediately consult a hospital if symptoms appear. “Untreated patients may continue to suffer from unexplained fever, persistent body pain or neurological issues. Some can develop fatal heart blocks requiring urgent hospital care,” Dr Mahajan cautioned.

With Himachal now officially reporting cases, experts stress the importance of awareness among both doctors and the public. Recognising symptoms early and seeking prompt treatment could save lives and prevent the disease from silently spreading in the hill state.