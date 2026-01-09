High court decision arbitrary without legal interpretation: CM Sukhu on panchayat poll order

Following court directives on holding of panchayat elections before April 30, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the high court decisions are being given arbitrarily without legal interpretation.

Responding to today’s high court ruling on holding of the panchayati raj institutions (PRI) polls before April 30, Sukhu said the order will be examined and further course of legal action will be decided accordingly. “I feel when the Disaster Act has been enforced it is a question of legal interpretation. We will go back to the high court to seek interpretation of the Disaster Act, enacted by the Parliament,” he said.

In light of the high court order, a visibly peeved Sukhu even went to the extent of asking whether the Disaster Management Act, enacted by Parliament, holds any relevance. “The Disaster Management Act has been enforced not in view of the panchayat elections but otherwise. The Act has to be viewed in its entirety, so we will explore this angle,” Sukhu said.

He said panchayats are still functioning, and if the elections were to be held in December‑January, there is snowfall in the higher reaches of districts like Shimla, though in the lower parts of the state, schools remain open.

“The high court order on panchayat elections has come at a time when the Disaster Act is still enforced, thereby meaning that the Act has become infructuous and now holds no meaning,” he said. “It would have been better if the court had asked the government about the timing of holding PRI polls, as we too were keen that they be held in April‑May after the school examinations are over,” he added.

The issue of deferment of the PRI polls by the state government, on the pretext that road and power connectivity in many parts of the state remains disrupted, has become a major political issue. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, while welcoming the high court order of holding polls before April 30, said the Congress was postponing PRI elections as it feared defeat and that the Disaster Act was a mere excuse.

The court order comes on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the high court for holding the panchayat polls at the scheduled time.