High Court defers hearing on civic body's voter list petition

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 2

The HP High Court today deferred hearing on a petition seeking the quashing of a notification issued by the state government, barring an elector (voter) of an Assembly segment outside the municipal area from being a voter of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Shimla

During the course of hearing, the counsel for the state government sought time to obtain instructions in this regard. A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh listed the matter for further hearing on March 6.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Kunal Verma, who contended that consequent upon the implementation of the notification issued by the Urban Development Department on March 9, 2022, the names of more than 20,000 voters would be deleted from the electoral rolls of the Shimla MC. Further, a person like the petitioner, who is eligible to be registered as voter and intends his name to be included in the voter list of the MC, would also be precluded.

The petitioner stated that the MC area extends to three Assembly segments, namely Shimla (Urban), Kasumpti and Shimla (Rural). He said that the tenure of the MC had ended in June 2022. He intended to get his name included in the voter list of the MC but due to the notification, he was denied his right.

The petitioner contended that it was for the first time it had been provided that if a person was also registered as an elector in an Assembly constituency of which the Shimla MC is not part, he shall be disqualified as an elector of the civic body.

The petitioner contended that by issuing the notification the state government had amended rules 14, 16 and 26 of the HP Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2012, thereby barring an elector of an Assembly constituency, which does not fall in the MC area, from being a voter of the civic body. The notification violates the constitutional and statutory right to vote in the MC merely because the petitioner happens to be an electorate of some other Assembly segment though he was an ordinary resident of the MC area.