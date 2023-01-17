High Court directs govt to refund Rs 64 cr with interest to power firm

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, January 16

The HP High Court has directed the state government to refund with interest the upfront premium of Rs 64 crore deposited by SELI Hydro Electric Power Company Limited.

Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the order on Friday on a petition filed by the company challenging the communication of the Special Secretary (Power) dated September 23, 2017, conveying that the state had cancelled the letter of allotment (LoA) issued on February 28, 2009, in respect of Seli HEP (320 MW) in favour of M/s Seli Hydro Electric Power Company Limited and M/s Moser Baer Private Limited and also ordered the forfeiture of the upfront premium of Rs 64 crore.

While quashing the communication, Justice Sharma observed, “Since state functionaries themselves were convinced of the fact that the project was not techno-economically viable, it should have acted with utmost fairness while considering the prayer made on behalf of the petitioner for withdrawal from the project. However, in the instant case, the respondents despite having known the existence of various problems, unilaterally, without affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner, proceeded to forfeit the upfront premium deposited by it after cancelling the LoA. This action by no stretch of imagination can be held to be justifiable, rather the same being totally frivolous and vexatious deserves to be quashed and set aside.”

On June 9, 2008, the state government had invited bids for setting up 320 MW hydroelectric project in Lahaul and Spiti district on the build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The petitioner was found eligible for the allotment of the project.

In view of this, SELI Hydroelectric Company deposited Rs 64 crore as upfront premium to the state.

Since the petitioner did not find the project to be techno-economically viable on account of various problems, such as access road not being available, non-availability of power for the project and agitations launched by locals against projects in Chenab basin, it wrote to the Power Department on August 14, 2017, seeking withdrawal and the refund of the upfront premium deposited by it.

In response to the aforesaid communication, the state on September 23, 2009, cancelled the LoA issued on February 28, 2009, and also forfeited the upfront premium of Rs 64 crore. The petitioner challenged the action of the state before the High Court contending therein that the forfeiture of the upfront premium was bad in law and an arbitrary exercise of power.